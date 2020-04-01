Chloroquine shipments delayed as FDA announces shortage of possible COVID-19 treatment

In the two weeks since President Donald Trump touted the drug chloroquine as a possible treatment for coronavirus, pharmacies have been trying to get their hands on it.

“The nice part is it’s been around for a long time,” said President Trump.

Taylor’s Pharmacy in Winter Park ordered it. Pharmacist Mike Johnson just learned his chloroquine shipment has been delayed.

“We heard the FDA has decided they want to actually test the chloroquine we’re receiving,” said Johnson.

Now he’s not sure when his order will arrive.

The FDA this week added chloroquine and hydroxichloroquine to its drug shortages list due to high demand. According to the FDA web site, “The agency is working with manufacturers to assess their supplies and is actively evaluating market demand for patients.”

The old malaria drugs now mostly treat rheumatoid arthritis and lupus.

Advertisement

But at Taylor’s Pharmacy, the good news is hydroxichloroquine is still on the way and that might be just as, if not more effective.

“Basically the same results. You just need lower doses with hydroxichloroquine. It’s absorbed better. It’s got a slightly lower side effect profile,” said Johnson.

He expects two kilos of hydroxichloroquine to arrive in the next two to three weeks. That could treat roughly 625 people.

While there are shortages now, Johnson is hopeful that won’t last.

“We’re kind of having to ramp up production of it. But it’s pretty readily available. It’s not expensive.”