You can adopt a cat or dog for $5 at Orange County Animal Services. Here's how.

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The Brief Orange County Animal Services is offering $5 pet adoptions from Oct. 14 to Oct. 18. The promotion applies to dogs and cats that are four months and older.



The Orange County Animal Services is looking to clear out its shelters by offering discounted adoption fees for cats and dogs under its care.

Adopt a cat or dog for $5. Here's how.

What we know:

The $5 promotion runs Wednesday–Sunday, Oct. 14–18, 2026, and includes dogs and cats that are four months and older. No appointments are necessary. People can view the animals available for adoption on the shelter's website or can walk in.

The standard adoption fees at the shelter typically run between $50 to $80, depending on whether the pet is a cat or dog.

The adoption fee includes:

spay/neuter surgery

initial vaccinations

microchip identification

first deworming

a heartworm test for dogs six months and older.

What do I need to adopt a dog or cat?

Those looking to adopt will need to bring a valid photo ID and use forms of payment including, cash, credit/debit card, or check.

"Now that we're back to normal operations, we're excited to offer this promotion and hopefully help many of the wonderful pets in our care find their new families." — Diane Summers, division manager of Orange County Animal Services

What's behind the promotion?

The backstory:

The shelter said it's running the promotion to celebrate its return to normal operations after a temporary pause related to the construction of the county's new animal shelter.

"We know how some people feel about the low adoption fees. We get it. But to us, it’s not because these animals are worth any less, and it certainly doesn’t mean we’re lowering our standards for adopters. We’re simply hoping to remove one more barrier between these deserving animals and the loving homes they have been waiting for," the shelter said in a social media post.

What we know about the new animal shelter

By the numbers:

Orange County Animal Services is building a 123,000-square-foot shelter that will have the ability to hold 265 dogs and nearly 200 cats, according to the county's website.

It's being built next to the current shelter, near the Mall of Millenia, and is expected to open in the fall of 2027.

Dig deeper:

In 2025, more than 15,000 animals – dogs and cats – were brought to Orange County Animal Services and between 88% and 91% were adopted out.

Dogs and cats are accepted year-round at the shelter, many of them are either found as strays or surrendered, according to the shelter's website. Unlike other states that see surges in kittens during the spring and winter months, Florida shelters tend to see a continuous intake of kittens.