Child porn suspect dies following I-75 crash in Sarasota County

article

A Sarasota man at the center of a child porn investigation was killed in an early-morning crash Monday.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a semi-truck, driven by a 48-year-old man from Jacksonville, was heading south on I-75 in the middle lane.

Investigators said a pedestrian, 65-year-old Gerald Nicolas, "darted into the path" of a semi-truck. They said he passed away from his injuries. Nicholas was arrested Wednesday on 50 counts of possession of child porn. He was released Thursday on bond.

The southbound lanes of Interstate 75 were shut down as troopers investigate a fatal crash.