Child killed in Seminole County crash after car backs out of driveway: FHP

The Brief The crash happened Saturday night in the area of Orange Boulevard and Terra Bona Court, according to officials. It is unknown if the man and 8-year-old boy are related.



A child has died after officials said a van backed out of a driveway and accidentally struck him Saturday night.

Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol said it happened just before 8 p.m. in the area of Orange Boulevard and Terra Bona Court in Sanford.

Initial investigation showed a 57 year-old man was backing his vehicle out of a driveway and accidentally struck the 8-year-old boy.

The man transported the child to an area hospital where the child was later pronounced dead, according to officials.

It is unknown if the two are related.

The crash remains under investigation.