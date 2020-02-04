Child abuse results in attempted murder charge for Hillsborough man

article

A 27-year-old Seffner man faces an attempted murder charge after deputies say he pushed and choked a toddler to the point that the young girl passed out.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, Devin Mendez admitted to three separate instances of child abuse. In the first, they say, he pushed the 3-year-old girl, bruising her face, breaking her wrist, and causing a concussion.

The girl lost consciousness for approximately 15 minutes, then woke up dizzy and vomited.

During a second incident, Mendez allegedly admitted to grabbing the victim around her neck for about 10 seconds, making it difficult for her to breathe, while trying to stop her from crying. The girl suffered bruising to the neck and burst capillaries in her left eye.

In a third instance, deputies say Mendez pushed the girl down and hit her twice, leaving her bruised.

Not only did Mendez fail to get medical attention for the girl after any of these incidents, the sheriff’s office said he also told the girl’s mother that the girl simply fell each time she sustained a new injury.

Mendez is being held without bond at Orient Road Jail on charges of attempted murder, aggravated child abuse, and child neglect.

Deputies did not specify his relationship to the girl or explain how they ultimately identified him as a suspect.

