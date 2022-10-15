Chevrolet Corvette production idled again due to parts shortage

article

Chevrolet Corvette production will be idled the week of October 17 as parts supply shortages continue to affect the popular sports car.

The automaker did not say exactly what parts are responsible for the temporary stoppage at the Bowling Green, Kentucky , facility dedicated to the model.

"Our supply chain, manufacturing and engineering teams are working closely with our supply base to mitigate any further impact on production to meet the strong demand for our products. We expect the plant to resume normal operations on Monday, October 24," General Motors spokesperson David Barnas told The Detroit News.

Corvette production has been suspended several times since its launch in 2020, but it remains one of the best-selling sports cars in the U.S.

REVIEW: THE 2023 70TH ANNIVERSARY CHEVROLET CORVETTE STINGRAY IS YOUNG AT HEART

Chevrolet delivered 25,380 of the two-door coupes and convertibles through the first nine months of this year, putting it ahead of the Camaro's 19,177 sales.

Demand remains strong for the Corvette, which is Chevrolet's quickest-selling model, needing just a few days to turn off dealer lots.

GM TO INVEST $760M TO SHIFT OHIO PLANT TO EV-PART PRODUCTION

Along with the factory downtime, the availability of several non-essential options has changed over time due to supply issues.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Chevrolet is in the process of launching the new high performance 2023 Corvette Z06 model , which has a starting price of $106,695, compared to the entry-level Corvette Stingray's $65,895.

Read more of this story from FOX Business.