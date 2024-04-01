Where to find the cheapest gas in Florida as prices reach all-time high so far this year

Gas prices have reached an all-time high in Florida this year with the state average rising 12 cents a gallon compared to last week, according to AAA.

Right now in Florida, the state average sits at $3.59 a gallon. While this trend mirrors what drivers saw last spring, the current price is below last year's springtime high of $3.72 a gallon, which was recorded on April 21, 2023, AAA said.

AAA listed a variety of factors that have contributed to the rise in gas prices, including spring break travel demand, refineries conducting seasonal maintenance, the move of summer gasoline into the market, the tight global oil supply, and geopolitical tensions brought about by Ukraine drone attacks on Russian oil refineries.

"Fuel prices made modest gains in the futures market last week," said AAA spokesperson Mark Jenkins. "Analysts believe OPEC and its allies will not lift production cuts before June, even as seasonal fuel demand is projected to grow."

Man paying for Gas at Costco, Kirkland gas station, pump with Biden, I did that sticker pointing to high fuel price, West Palm Beach, Florida. (Photo by: Lindsey Nicholson/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Where to find the cheapest gas in Orlando?

In Orlando, the current average sits at $3.59 a gallon.

Where to find the cheapest gas in Florida?

According to AAA, the cheapest gas in Florida can be found in Panama City. The current average is $3.21 a gallon.

Crestview, Pensacola and Tallahassee are also home to some of the cheapest gas in the state.

On the flip side, West Palm Beach, Naples and Fort Lauderdale have some of the most expensive gas in Florida, AAA said. In West Palm Beach, a gallon will cost you $3.77.