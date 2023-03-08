Charcuterie meats recalled over listeria concerns



Nearly 70,000 pounds of ready-to-eat sausage products have been recalled over listeria concerns.

According to the U.S. Food Safety and Inspection Service, the products were made on varying dates from May 23, 2022 through Nov. 25, 2022. They were shipped to retailers nationwide from Dec. 23, 2022 through Jan. 17, 2023.

FSIS says Listeria monocytogenes was found on surfaces during a routine inspection.

Recalled charcuterie products (US Food Safety and Inspection Service)

The following products are subject to recall:

6-oz. plastic tray of "FREDERIK'S by meijer SPANISH STYLE charcuterie sampler tray" with sell by date 4/15/23.

6-oz. plastic tray of "Boar's Head CHARCUTUERIE TRIO" with sell by dates 4/13/23, 4/14/23, and 4/15/23.

7-oz. plastic tray of "COLAMECO'S PRIMO NATURALE GENOA UNCURED SALAMI" with sell by dates 12/22/23, 12/30/23, and 1/17/24.

7-oz. plastic tray of "COLAMECO'S PRIMO NATURALE BLACK PEPPER UNCURED SALAMI" with sell by date 12/23/23.

1-lb. plastic tray of "DEL DUCA SOPRESSATA, COPPA & GENOA SALAMI" with sell by dates 4/13/23, 4/14/23, 5/03/23, and 5/04/23.

6-oz. plastic tray of "DEL DUCA CALABRESE, PROSCIUTTO & COPPA" with sell by dates 5/6/23 and 5/13/23.

1-lb. plastic tray of "DEL DUCA GENOA SALAMI, UNCURED PEPPERONI & HARD SALAMI" with use by dates 3/25/23, 3/26/23, and 5/4/23.

12-oz. plastic tray of "Gourmet Selection SOPRESSATA, CAPOCOLLO, HARD SALAME" with sell by date 4/14/23.

The products under recall have establishment number "EST. 54" inside the USDA mark of inspection.

No illnesses or adverse reactions have been reported, investigators said. If you’ve got any of these products in your home, you’re urged to return them to where they were purchased.

What is Listeria?

Eating food contaminated with L. monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, people with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns, according to the FSIS. Other people can get sick from it, too, but it’s less common in other groups.

Scan Electron Micrography. Listeria Monocytogene. (Photo By BSIP/UIG Via Getty Images)

Listeriosis can cause the following:

fever

muscle aches

Headache

stiff neck

confusion

loss of balance

convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms.

An invasive infection spreads beyond the gastrointestinal tract. In pregnant women, the infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery or life-threatening infection of the newborn.

It can also cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in older adults and people with compromised immune systems.

Listeriosis is treated with antibiotics.

Anyone in the high-risk groups who has had flu-like symptoms within two months of eating contaminated food should seek medical care and tell the provider about the contaminated food.

