Central Floridians teaming up to send supplies to Israel amid war

Thousands of people have died including 29 Americans in the Israel-Hamas war. The need for medical supplies in Israel is growing.

For Andrea Sassoon, this hit's close to home for her. As someone who spent some time in Israel, she said it's hard to watch from afar.

"One of the most beautiful things that I try to hang on to during those really dark times is it's so incredible to see everyone kind of unite and try to bring light into this darkness because what more can we do? That's the Jewish way. Those are our values," she said.

Sassoon along with Dr. Tovah Ellman teamed up to gather supplies to send to Israel.

To date, 2,000 pounds of medical supplies have been collected. Donations from Memorial Hospital, Nemours, Global Mission, Advocates for World Health, have all poured in.

Sassoon said individuals have also rallied together to help.

Items like camelbacks, headlamps, sleeping bags, G-shock watches, power banks, thermal shirts, and socks are all also being collected.

"They're literally texting them like we're under fire. This is what we need. It's not made up. There's a tremendous need for supplies, all sorts of supplies, including first aid, medical items," Sassoon said.

If anyone is interested in helping, you can drop off donations at Yeshiva of Central Florida.