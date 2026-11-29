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The Brief Multiple parks, trails, and facilities for the City of Sanford are temporarily closed after the city experienced historic rainfall. Officials remind the public that they can still support local businesses by visiting downtown Sanford and Marine Isle.



The City of Sanford has announced a number of facilities, parks, and trails that are temporarily closed due to elevated water levels in Lake Monroe and the St. Johns River.

Facilities, parks and trails closed in Sanford

What we know:

City facilities like City Hall, the Sanford Museum, Sanford Senior Center, and the Sanford Civic Center will remain closed until further notice, officials said.

Numerous parks and trails were closed due to flooding, potential wildlife hazards, and infrastructure damage. The closed parks and trails are:

Fort Mellon Park

Lee P. Moore Park

RiverWalk Trail

Terwilliger Trail

Visitors are still welcomed in downtown Sanford and Marina Isle

What they're saying:

Officials say that people can still visit downtown Sanford and Marina Isle businesses and ask residents to follow posted road closures and barricades.

"Residents and visitors are encouraged to continue shopping, dining and supporting our local businesses," according to a social media post by the city.

Length of closures

What we don't know:

There is no concrete date for when flooding and water levels will lower and how long these impacts will continue on the facilities.