No criminal charges recommended in Sloth World investigation, sloth deaths: Report

The Brief The Orange County Sheriff's Office has completed its investigation into Sloth World Orlando, following the deaths of more than 50 imported sloths intended to be part of a now-defunct attraction. Investigators found no evidence of criminal harm, abuse, or neglect related to the sloth deaths. "Based on the totality of the evidence collected and reviewed, OCSO investigators found that the circumstances surrounding the deaths appear consistent with a multifactorial animal health incident rather than the result of criminal activity or improper care, the report said.



The Orange County Sheriff's Office has completed its investigation into Sloth World Orlando, its owners, and caretakers, and found no evidence of criminal wrongdoing that contributed to the deaths of more than 50 imported sloths that were destined for the now-defunct attraction.

The 44-page report was released to news outlets, including FOX 35, on Wednesday.

Report: No evidence of criminal intent in sloth deaths

What we know:

The Orange County Sheriff's Office launched its investigation in May 2026, following numerous reports from FOX 35, after questions and concerns were raised regarding the import, care, storage, and deaths of the sloths inside a warehouse off International Drive.

Investigators interviewed more than 20 people during the three-month investigation, including the co-founders of Sloth World Orlando, members of the vet team, and outside experts.

Read the report

What they're saying:

"During the course of the investigation, no evidence was discovered indicating intentional harm, abuse, criminal neglect, failure to provide necessary care, or any deliberate act or omission by facility personnel that contributed to the deaths as required by Florida State Statues," reads the report.

"Based on the totality of evidence collected and reviewed, the circumstances surrounding the mortality event appear to be consistent with a multifactorial animal health incident rather than the result of criminal activity or improper care. Therefore, this investigation has concluded with no further investigative action warranted at this time."

Report: Multiple factors led to sloth deaths — none criminal

Dig deeper:

According to the report, investigators said "multiple contributing factors" likely led to the sloths' deaths, specifically citing systemic disease and/or stressors potentially related to their capture, transport, and care.

"The veterinary and diagnostic information reviewed during the investigation, as well as expert testimony identified significant medical conditions affecting the deceased animals, including systemic disease processes involving respiratory, gastrointestinal, nutritional, and metabolic systems. The findings were consistent with a complex health-related event involving multiple stressors associated with the capture, transportation, acclimation, and continued care of a highly specialized species," the report said.

Local perspective:

Rep. Anna Eskamani released a statement following OCSO's investigation:

"I want to thank the Orange County Sheriff’s Office for the rigor they brought to this investigation and for taking our concerns and the community’s concerns so seriously. Over more than three months, their detectives reviewed facility records, veterinary and diagnostic documentation, and inspection histories, and conducted more than twenty interviews with state and national experts. They did their job thoroughly and professionally, and under current law, I accept that the conclusion they reached.

That is why we need to change the law and rules governing captive wildlife in Florida. Dozens of sloths were captured, shipped across the world, and died, and under Florida law as it exists today, no one is held accountable. That is not a failure of the investigators. It is a failure of our statutes and our rules. When a facility can be in full compliance with every applicable state standard and animals still die by the dozens, the standards themselves are the problem. Compliance is not the same as care.

I will be working with my colleagues in the Legislature, with FWC, and with wildlife and veterinary experts to strengthen Florida’s rules on the importation, permitting, and housing of exotic and highly specialized species, and to close the gaps this case exposed. No animal should be brought into our state to suffer and die because our laws were too weak to stop it. I am grateful to every Central Floridian who refused to let this go. Your voices are why this case was investigated at all, and they are why the law and rules will change."

The backstory:

In December 2024, 21 sloths were imported from Guyana to Florida to be part of Sloth World, the FWC said. All 21 died due to "inadequate climate conditions" at the warehouse facility, the FWC said. An FWC report, citing a previous Sloth World owner, noted that the building did not have running water or electricity. Space heaters were allegedly powered by extension cords connected to another building, which failed at some point, leaving the fragile animals without heat for several hours.

In February 2025, 10 more sloths were imported to Florida from Peru. Two died on arrival, while the other eight appeared "emaciated and in very poor health" – and later died. The FWC said the sloths likely died from disease.

In August 2025, the FWC conducted a surprise inspection at a warehouse and found six sloths inside the facility. This is the inspection where the FWC reportedly learned of the sloth deaths in December 2024 and February 2025. An inspector issued a "verbal warning" after two of the cages were deemed too small to house some of the sloths and errors with some records and reporting.

No other major issues were found with those inspections or subsequent inspections, according to the FWC inspection reports. The FWC said no major violations were issued because they could not determine "intentional malconduct" by the caretakers, which would not meet the legal threshold of animal cruelty.

Sloths donated to the Central Florida Zoo

In April, 13 sloths were donated to the Central Florida Zoo from Sloth World. All were found to be in critical condition, dehydrated, malnourished, and underweight, zoo officials said.

Five of the 13 sloths ultimately died: Bandit, Habanero, Dumpling, Mr. Ginger, and Willow. The others have slowly been cleared from the ICU.

Here are the remaining sloths:

Chewy

Dolce

Phantom

Blackberry

Hazel

Leeloo

Mojo Jojo

Pearl

Sloth imports to Florida now require a one-time Wildlife Importation Permit

Initially, sloths were part of a Class III wildlife permit. Under that permit type, Sloth World, or any other facility operating species under that permit, do not have to report animal deaths to the FWC. They also have 72 hours to report the importation of any animal imports.

Following the Sloth World situation, the FWC removed sloths from Class III and made them part of a Class I or II wildlife, which includes venomous reptiles, capuchin monkeys, spider monkeys, etc. Anyone who wants to import one of those species, including sloths, has to apply for a free Wildlife Importation Permit, which details the number of animals and species set to be imported, where they're coming from, who is transporting them, and whose care they'll be under in Florida.