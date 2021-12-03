Central Florida firefighter to play bagpipes at 80th anniversary of attack on Pearl Harbor in Hawaii

A Central Florida firefighter is being sent to Hawaii to play the bagpipes while commemorating the 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor.

Jose Ortiz has been a firefighter for 19 years. He picked up the bagpipes about six years ago and has traveled the world as part of the American Firefighters and Police Pipes and Drums band.

"It means a lot. It’s life-changing," Ortiz said. "I mean, you learn from the past and it helps you appreciate your life, and your heritage and American history. It’s just an amazing experience."

In 2019, he represented the Reedy Creek Fire Department at the 75th anniversary of the invasion of Normandy in France.

Now, he has been selected as the only active firefighter from Central Florida to fly to Hawaii this Friday to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor.

He will serve as pipe major for this trip.

"There was three line of duty deaths in the fire department during the Pearl Harbor bombings that not a lot of people know about," Ortiz said. "It’s an incredible experience that I’m really looking forward to pay tribute, respect, honor to all those victims."