Central Florida family in Mexico speaks on violence in Jalisco

The Brief A family visit turned on Sunday when cartel convoys took over local streets, torched banks, and used buses as burning barricades. With reports of the airport being targeted and roads blocked, the family is unable to flee and fears being targeted by either cartel members or government forces. After two years of living in the area, the family says this level of violence is their "breaking point" and they plan to relocate once it is safe to move.



The peaceful streets of Ormond Beach feel worlds away for Leland McCartha and his family, who are currently sheltering in place in Jalisco, Mexico.

What began as a family visit has turned into a survival situation as the region erupted into chaos following the death of a major cartel leader.

The backstory:

Leland McCartha traveled from Florida to Jalisco two months ago to spend time with his mother, Jessica Perez, who has lived in the region for over two years. The visit was routine until Sunday afternoon when the scenery changed from a family vacation to a war zone.

While in the kitchen, McCartha witnessed a cartel convoy rolling past the house with guns drawn. The violence was sparked by the killing of a high-profile Jalisco cartel leader, leading to widespread retaliation. In the ensuing chaos, public infrastructure has been decimated; banks have been set on fire and buses have been flipped to create roadblocks.

While the U.S. Embassy has advised all citizens to stay indoors, the reality of "day-to-day" living has forced them to make dangerous choices. Perez noted that her husband had to walk to a grocery store for supplies because driving a vehicle makes them a "target" for arson.

What they're saying:

The fear in the household is palpable as they navigate a situation with no clear exit strategy.

"I was in the kitchen, looked outside the window, and just a cartel convoy going right down the road—guns out, everything," said Leland McCartha. "We don’t know if I'm gonna get pulled over by a cartel member or... that I could get potentially shot. We don’t know."

Jessica Perez added that while she has seen flare-ups before, this is different. "When this started on Sunday, I thought it’d be over in a few hours... and now it’s widespread and really unsettling. This was the pushed-over-the-edge point. My husband and I are looking into other options to relocate our family after this."

What's next:

Leland McCartha’s return trip to Florida is currently on indefinite hold. The family remains in communication with friends and relatives while waiting for the violence to de-escalate enough to reach an airport or a safe border crossing.