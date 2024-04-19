Expand / Collapse search

Casselberry woman killed after swerving into oncoming traffic, troopers say

By Aurielle Eady
Published  April 19, 2024 7:33am EDT
Seminole County
FOX 35 Orlando

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A Casselberry woman is dead following a head-on crash Thursday evening, troopers said.

The crash happened around 6 p.m. at North Street and Fairview Avenue.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the 56-year-old was traveling eastbound on North Street when, for unknown reasons, she veered into the westbound lane, striking a car head-on. She died of her injuries.

The man in the other car had minor injuries.