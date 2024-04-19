Casselberry woman killed after swerving into oncoming traffic, troopers say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A Casselberry woman is dead following a head-on crash Thursday evening, troopers said.
The crash happened around 6 p.m. at North Street and Fairview Avenue.
The Florida Highway Patrol said the 56-year-old was traveling eastbound on North Street when, for unknown reasons, she veered into the westbound lane, striking a car head-on. She died of her injuries.
The man in the other car had minor injuries.