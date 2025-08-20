Casselberry couple arrested in deadly hit-and-run that killed bicyclist, FHP says

The Brief A bicyclist was struck and killed along U.S. 17-92 in Seminole County on Saturday after a BMW SUV fled the scene, troopers said. Investigators later arrested the suspected driver, Christopher Canet, 37, and his wife, Belkis Rodriguez, 39, both of Casselberry. The case remains under investigation, and the victim’s name has not yet been released.



A Casselberry man has been arrested days after investigators said he struck and killed a bicyclist with his SUV and fled the scene along U.S. Highway 17-92, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP). The man's wife has also been arrested in this case.

What we know:

Florida Highway Patrol said a bicyclist was killed over the weekend when a BMW SUV entered the northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 17-92 from State Road 414 and struck the rider near Spartan Drive.

The bicyclist, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene. Witnesses reported the driver fled without stopping. Investigators later located a 2016 BMW X6 with front-end damage parked and unoccupied, which was seized as evidence.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the name of the bicyclist, except to note in an FHP incident report that he was a 25-year-old Winter Springs man. Details about where the rider was headed, or what prompted the crash were not immediately released.

Timeline:

The deadly crash occurred along U.S. 17-92 shortly before 10 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 16. Troopers asked the public to help identify the vehicle, believed to be a white BMW SUV.

The car was later found and taken into custody. On Wednesday, FHP announced the arrests of the driver, Christopher Canet, 37, and his wife, Belkis Rodriguez, 39, both of Casselberry.

What's next:

Both were booked into the Seminole County Jail. The case remains an active criminal investigation, troopers said.

Both were booked into the Seminole County Jail. The case remains an active criminal investigation, troopers said.

