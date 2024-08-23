Cases of Dengue fever reported in Orange County, health department says

Orange County Mosquito Control is working to eliminate a mosquito breed that carries Dengue after two local cases were confirmed on Thursday, officials said.

Crews are using measures to prevent further spread.

"We have both daytime and nighttime crews responding to the situation," Steve Harrison, Manager for Orange County Mosquito Control, said. "They are providing control measures, recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, to prevent further local transmission of the Dengue virus."

What is dengue fever?

According to Mayo Clinic, dengue fever is a mosquito-transmitted disease found in tropical and subtropical regions. Mild dengue fever leads to a high fever and flu-like symptoms, while the severe form, known as dengue hemorrhagic fever, can result in serious bleeding, a rapid drop in blood pressure (shock), and can be fatal.