Carjacking suspect arrested following multi-vehicle crash in Volusia County

A carjacking suspect has been arrested following a crash near Interstate 95 and U.S. Highway 1 in Volusia County.

According to the Ormond Beach Police Department, the alleged carjacking took place around 2:50 p.m. at a gas station and convenience store that is less than a mile from where the suspect crashed the stolen vehicle. K-9 units from the Volusia County Sheriff's Office took the suspect into custody.

Other vehicles were also involved in the crash, which resulted in the closure of I-95 on-ramp and off-ramp. A significant law enforcement presence remains at the scene and travelers are advised to expect delays and avoid the area if possible.