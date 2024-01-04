Expand / Collapse search

Carjacking suspect arrested following multi-vehicle crash in Volusia County

By FOX 35 News Staff
Volusia County
A carjacking suspect has been arrested following a crash near Interstate 95 and U.S. Highway 1 in Volusia County.

According to the Ormond Beach Police Department, the alleged carjacking took place around 2:50 p.m. at a gas station and convenience store that is less than a mile from where the suspect crashed the stolen vehicle.  K-9 units from the Volusia County Sheriff's Office took the suspect into custody.

Other vehicles were also involved in the crash, which resulted in the closure of I-95 on-ramp and off-ramp.  A significant law enforcement presence remains at the scene and travelers are advised to expect delays and avoid the area if possible. 