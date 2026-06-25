Cape Canaveral seniors push for flooding fix as hurricane season begins

The Brief Senior residents say their mobile home park floods during heavy rain and want a permanent solution before hurricane season intensifies. They say temporary fixes haven't solved the problem and are asking the city for better communication. City officials say they are studying drainage improvements and pursuing funding for long-term stormwater projects.



Senior residents at a Cape Canaveral mobile home park say they are worried about repeated flooding as hurricane season gets underway.

Cape Canaveral Mobile Estate residents said their lots always flood during heavy rain, with water sometimes rising from ankle-deep to knee-deep.

Local perspective:

Residents said the problem has continued for nearly a year, despite a city meeting last October.

The property manager has installed temporary fixes to help manage the flooding, but residents said they want a permanent solution and better communication from the city.

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The city manager told FOX 35 the park was built in a low-lying area before current building codes were established, making some structures more vulnerable to flooding.

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The city said it is looking into engineering improvements to help channel water away from the park entrance on North Atlantic Avenue. Officials also said they are pursuing grants and funding to address stormwater issues throughout the city.

Residents said they will continue pushing for improved drainage and more updates from city leaders.