Cape Canaveral seniors push for flooding fix as hurricane season begins
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - Senior residents at a Cape Canaveral mobile home park say they are worried about repeated flooding as hurricane season gets underway.
Cape Canaveral Mobile Estate residents said their lots always flood during heavy rain, with water sometimes rising from ankle-deep to knee-deep.
Local perspective:
Residents said the problem has continued for nearly a year, despite a city meeting last October.
The property manager has installed temporary fixes to help manage the flooding, but residents said they want a permanent solution and better communication from the city.
CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP
The city manager told FOX 35 the park was built in a low-lying area before current building codes were established, making some structures more vulnerable to flooding.
SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS
The city said it is looking into engineering improvements to help channel water away from the park entrance on North Atlantic Avenue. Officials also said they are pursuing grants and funding to address stormwater issues throughout the city.
Residents said they will continue pushing for improved drainage and more updates from city leaders.
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by residents of Cape Canaveral Mobile Estates, and by the National Weather Service.