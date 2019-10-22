Candlelight Processional: Narrator lineup complete for holiday event at Disney

article

The last two celebrity guest speakers have been secured for the annual Candlelight Processional holiday event at Epcot.

Walt Disney World confirmed that musical theater actress Chita Rivera will appear Dec. 11-12. Warwick Davis, known for his roles in the “Harry Potter” films and "Willow," will speak on Dec. 19-21.

The Candlelight Processional features a live orchestra, a mass choir, and celebrity narrator who retells the Christmas story. The show goes on three times nightly (5:00, 6:45 and 8:15 p.m.) starting Nov. 29, at America Gardens Theater, located in the World Showcase section of Epcot.

The event is included in your park admission. Advanced reservations are highly recommended.

Here is the complete list of narrators for the 2019 event: