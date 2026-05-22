Campus monitor arrested in attempted sexual battery case involving minor, authorities say

The Brief A former Liberty High School campus monitor was arrested after deputies investigated reports of inappropriate contact with students. Authorities said 30-year-old Justice Williams Jones fled from deputies before being stopped in traffic and taken into custody. He faces charges including attempted sexual battery involving a minor and fleeing law enforcement.



An Osceola County school campus monitor was arrested after investigators said he had inappropriate contact with students at Liberty High School.

Justice Williams Jone, 30, of Vero Beach, is also accused of attempting to flee deputies during his arrest.

The backstory:

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said deputies began investigating May 17 after receiving a complaint from a parent about inappropriate conversations between a student and an adult campus monitor. During the investigation, deputies identified a second student who investigators said had also been verbally propositioned by the monitor.

Detectives later obtained an arrest warrant for Jones. Authorities said Jones, who began work with the district in October of last year, had already been terminated by Osceola County Public Schools on May 15 for an unrelated matter and had returned to his home in Indian River County.

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Investigators said Jones returned to Liberty High School on Wednesday, where deputies approached him while he was sitting in his vehicle. Authorities said Jones drove away from deputies and was later stopped and arrested on John Young Parkway after becoming stuck in traffic.

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Jones was booked into the Osceola County Jail on charges of attempted sexual battery by a person older than 24 on a victim between 16 and 17 years old, as well as fleeing and eluding law enforcement.

According to the sheriff’s office, Jones admitted during an interview with detectives that he fled from deputies and had inappropriate contact with students at the school.

What you can do:

School safety detectives are asking anyone who may have had inappropriate interactions with Jones at Liberty High School or believes they may have been a victim to contact the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.