Cabana Live shooting: 911 calls detail chaos after shots fired inside Florida nightclub

Authorities have disclosed the 911 calls reporting a shooting incident inside Sanford's "Cabana Live" venue over the weekend.

The incident left ten people injured after a teenager allegedly discharged multiple rounds at a poolside gathering.

"Somebody started fighting and then started shooting, and I don't know how many people are hit, but right now I'm with one," one caller explained to a 911 dispatcher.

Footage released by the Seminole County Sheriff's Office on Monday depicts a crowd of approximately 200 fleeing in panic following gunfire at the establishment during a private function on Sunday morning. Witnesses recounted the pandemonium as people ran in all directions.

RELATED: Cabana Live shooting: 10 hurt in Florida shooting at Sanford nightclub; 16-year-old suspect arrested

One of the callers reported a man being shot in the shoulder while another had suffered a leg injury.

"We're still together. She's limping. We're just trying to get out of the way," the caller said. "One of the security guards is wrapping her leg. I don't know about the others."

The accused gunman, identified as 16-year-old Christopher Bouie, stands charged with opening fire during a skirmish. Video footage appears to show another individual retaliating with gunfire.

Among the victims is Houston Texans wide receiver Nathaniel Jasper "Tank" Dell Jr., who hails from Daytona Beach and attended Mainland High School. Alongside Dell, nine others sustained gunshot wounds. The prompt response of a private security guard averted further casualties, investigators said, by apprehending Bouie immediately after the gunfire.

VIDEO: Texans player Tank Dell caught in middle of Florida shootout

Christopher Eugene Bouie, 16, faces several felony charges, including attempted homicide, possession of a firearm by a minor, use and display of a firearm during a felony, and firing a weapon on public property.

Currently, Bouie is being held at the Seminole County Juvenile Detention Center as the State Attorney's Office deliberates whether to elevate charges to adult status. He faces several felony charges, including attempted homicide, possession of a firearm by a minor, use and display of a firearm during a felony, and firing a weapon on public property. He has an arraignment before a Seminole County judge scheduled for May 13 at 8:30 a.m.

Stay with FOX 35 for updates on this developing story.