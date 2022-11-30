Business booming at Port Canaveral with eye on possible expansion

Port Canaveral is laying out big plans for 2023. During the State of the Port address on Wednesday, officials announced the port is considering building another cruise terminal.

Port Canaveral is the world's second-busiest cruise port in Florida after PortMiami. Over the last year, it has added new ships like the Disney Wish, Norwegian's Joy and the Wonder of the Seas, and Royal Caribbean's Jewel of the Seas.

This year, the port made $99 million in cruise revenue.

"We had to predict how the rest of the year was going to go. So we put a budget together that was predicated on starting slowly, with 50% capacity on the ships moving up to maybe 75%, and we thought that was pretty optimistic," said Port Canaveral CEO Capt. John Murray, "and as it turned it was very pessimistic, and our year has been stronger than we thought It would be right now."

The port has six working cruise terminals, but it is looking to expand capacity for both cruising and cargo.