Busch Gardens Tampa Bay brings back former president amid leadership shakeup

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The Brief A former president of Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and Adventure Island has been brought back to lead the parks. Brian Bacica, who was president briefly in 2025, returns after a stint as president of Legoland Florida. The leadership change comes as Busch Gardens invests $200 million in new attractions and experiences.



Busch Gardens Tampa Bay has brought back one of its former presidents to lead the park amid the latest leadership shakeup.

Brian Bacica, who was president of the park briefly in 2025, replaces Jon Vigue, who parent company United Parks & Resorts announced had left the company.

Former president returns

Bacica was president of Busch Gardens and its Adventure Island water park from July to December 2025.

He left the company to take the role of president at Legoland Florida.

Finishing investment project:

Bacica's return comes as Busch Gardens undergoes a major transformation that includes a $200 million investment in new attractions and experiences.

In a news release Thursday, United Parks said Bacica was returning to lead the project he helped to launch during his previous time as president.

"Brian was there for the beginning of this transformation and he's the right person to finish it," said Scott Maupin, Chief Parks Operating Officer of United Parks & Resorts, in a statement. "He knows these parks, he knows this team and he knows exactly what needs to happen next."

Bacica has more than 30 years of leadership experience in the attractions and hospitality industry. He previously held roles at Six Flags Great Adventure Resort, Disneyland Resort and Universal Parks & Resorts in California and Florida.

"Coming back was an easy decision," Bacica said in a statement. "There is nowhere else in the world like Busch Gardens, and I know what this team and these parks are capable of."

Leadership turnover

This marks the fifth time in three years that Busch Gardens has named a new president.

Vigue was only in the role for a short time. The park announced him as the new leader in June and featured him in a Q&A video on its social media pages.

In its announcement Thursday, United Parks did not give a reason for his departure.

Busch Gardens' other presidents over the last few years include:

Jeff Davis (Feb. 2025-Aug. 2025)

Neal Thurman (Sept. 2020-Jun. 2023)

Stewart Clark (Jan. 2017-Sept. 2020; June 2023-Oct. 2024)

$200 million investment

Busch Gardens previously said that its $200 million transformation would include new attractions, animal experiences and dining across its theme park and water park.

As part of the investment, the park opened the Lion & Hyena Ridge, a 38,000-square-foot habitat with visitor viewing areas, this summer.

Lions in the Lion & Hyena Ridge habitat at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay. (Credit: Busch Gardens)

Busch Gardens also closed its Kumba roller coaster this summer and announced its replacement, Kumba's Revenge, would bring new thrills but continue the legend of the previous coaster.

Other improvements that are part of the investment include new seating throughout the park, new menu offerings for food festivals and events, new haunted houses at Howl-O-Scream and new play structures for animals at the park.