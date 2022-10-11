Busch Gardens announces new 'Serengeti Flyer' swing ride opening spring 2023

A new ride is swinging into Busch Gardens Tampa Bay early next year, and the theme park says it will be the world's tallest and fastest ride of its kind.

The Serengeti Flyer, a "screamin' swing" ride, will open in spring 2023, featuring twin dueling arms that theme park officials say will soar progressively higher — reaching speeds of 68 mph and a maximum height of 135 feet at the ride's peak.

Guests will be seated back-to-back in rows of 10 across the two gondolas, which will allow 40 visitors to ride simultaneously "while experiencing multiple negative-G moments before plunging back toward the Earth."

Concept art for Busch Gardens Tampa Bay's new "Serengeti Fly" swing ride, which opens spring 2023. (Photo courtesy: Busch Gardens Tampa Bay)

The Serengeti Flyer will soar above Busch Gardens' 65-acre Serengeti Plain, overlooking the grasslands where giraffes and zebras roam.

"Serengeti Flyer’s thrilling ride experience is bound to provide riders with a pulse-pounding encounter that can only be found at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay," said Neal Thurman, Park President of Busch Gardens Tampa Bay.

The new ride announcement comes on the heels of another recent addition, the Iron Gwazi roller coaster, which opened back in April after two years of pandemic delays.

Learn more about the new Serengeti Flyer ride by visiting the Busch Gardens website.