Bus drivers, attendants needed in Osceola County for 2022-23 school year

article

The School District of Osceola County is seeking to hire more school bus drivers and attendants for the 2022-2023 school year.

Right now the district said its hiring for 40 bus drivers and 140 bus attendants. All new hires will make at least $15 an hour beginning July 1.

Interested applicants do not need a CDL license as there will be CDL training for new hires on July 11. (NOTE: To start CDL training, the applicant must pass the CDL permit test at their local tag office. They must ask for the P and S endorsement.)

If a candidate fits the criteria for to be a bus driver or attendant, the Transportation Services Department will waive a high school diploma or GED requirement.

Job seekers interested in either position can apply online at jobs.osceolaschools.net.

There will also be a job fair on Tuesday, June 14 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 401 Simpson Road in Kissimmee.

Advertisement

If you have questions or for more information, you're asked to call the Osceola School District’s Transportation Department at 407-518-4540.