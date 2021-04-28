Expand / Collapse search

Burglars swipe 12 puppies from Largo store; worth almost $49K

By FOX 13 News Staff
Florida
FOX 13 News
LARGO, Fla. - Police in Largo are hoping you can help them sniff out the burglars who dog-napped some high-priced pups.

According to police, two people broke in to All About Puppies on Sunday and crammed 12 puppies into bags before fleeing.

The stolen pups include a Siberian husky, two olde English bulldogs, three poodles, three Yorkshire terriers, a Boston terrier, a French bulldog, and an English bulldog. The store claims the total value of the dogs is $48,700.

Police ask anyone with information to call them at (727) 587-6730.

DOG1.jpg

Stolen puppy, via Largo PD.

Stolen puppy, via Largo PD.

Stolen puppy, via Largo PD.

Stolen puppy, via Largo PD.

Stolen puppy, via Largo PD.

Stolen puppy, via Largo PD.

Stolen puppy, via Largo PD.

Stolen puppy, via Largo PD.

Stolen puppy, via Largo PD.

Stolen puppy, via Largo PD.

Stolen puppy, via Largo PD.