Burglars swipe 12 puppies from Largo store; worth almost $49K

Police in Largo are hoping you can help them sniff out the burglars who dog-napped some high-priced pups.

According to police, two people broke in to All About Puppies on Sunday and crammed 12 puppies into bags before fleeing.

The stolen pups include a Siberian husky, two olde English bulldogs, three poodles, three Yorkshire terriers, a Boston terrier, a French bulldog, and an English bulldog. The store claims the total value of the dogs is $48,700.

Police ask anyone with information to call them at (727) 587-6730.

Stolen puppy, via Largo PD.

