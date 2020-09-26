Buccaneers to allow fans inside stadium at next home game

article

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced Saturday that they will allow fans inside Raymond James Stadium at a reduced capacity following the executive order signed by Governor Ron DeSantis which moved Florida into the last phase of the state’s reopening plan.

The team says season pass members will be permitted inside the stadium beginning next Sunday during the soft opening against the Los Angeles Chargers.

According to the Buccaneers, season pass members with continuous membership since 1998 or earlier will have the initial opportunity to purchase a limited number of tickets beginning on Oct. 1.

Starting with the team’s Oct. 18 game against the Green Bay Packers, seating at Raymond James Stadium will be approximately 25 percent of capacity.

The Buccaneers said at this time, all season pass members who kept their 2020 season pass payments as a credit towards 2021 will be able to purchase limited tickets for up to two games from the remainder of the 2020 home schedule as part of priority presale. Additional games may be offered in the future based on availability and tenure. Tickets through the priority presale for the remainder of the season will go on sale starting on Monday, Oct. 5.

“The safety of all involved has been our No. 1 priority throughout this process,” said Buccaneers Chief Operating Officer Brian Ford. “There simply is no way to replicate the energy and excitement that our fans provide for our players on the field. We remain thankful for the opportunity to experience this great season alongside our most passionate fans at Raymond James Stadium.”

The Buccaneers and the Tampa Sports Authority say they have developed a comprehensive stadium reopening plan to help ensure the safety of all fans who attend games the remainder of the season. Changes to the fan experience will feature a variety of safety measures including socially distanced seating, the implementation of full mobile ticketing and cashless transactions, the installation of touchless hardware in restrooms, enhanced sanitation measures, and additional food preparation safety protocols at all concessions areas.

“We have been working tirelessly with local and state authorities, as well as medical experts, to ensure a safe environment at Raymond James Stadium,” said Ford. “We are ready and excited to welcome our fans back.”