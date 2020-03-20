Bride fighting cancer scales back dream wedding, vows to still marry husband Saturday

article

A Volusia County bride will have to wait for her special day as the coronavirus forces venues across the country to close down.

Jeni Paz-Rodriguez was scheduled to get married at Crystal Ballroom at Sunset Harbor in Daytona Beach on Saturday.

She remembers getting the phone call from the venue that it would close for the safety of guests.

“It was heartbreaking. We already had some family that had arrived and some that were expected to come in,” she said.

As the nation fights the virus, Paz-Rodriguez spent the last year fighting a battle of her own, breast cancer.

“I’m Stage 4, so my cancer has spread to my bones and my liver,” she said.

She said keeping the date was important to her and her fiance, Angel.

“We’ve had a rough year with my diagnosis and what not,” she said.

They still plan to hold a small backyard ceremony Saturday with only 20 guests.

“Nothing was going to stop me from making him my husband. Our love is so much stronger,” she said.

Her reception with 120 people has been rescheduled for a later time.