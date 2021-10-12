Brevard County School Board considers changes to public comment after long, rowdy meetings

After a number of long and rowdy meetings, the Brevard County School Board is considering new rules when it comes to public comment and conduct.

While some protesters set up outside the building Tuesday, it was a drama-free meeting. But, that hasn’t always been the case recently. Previous meetings have led to arrests and arguments largely over mask mandates.

Now, the board wants to find a way to keep things running smoothly and get its government business done.

"We had like 152 speakers the other night, and sometimes people who have families, people who have schedules, by the end of the meeting, a lot of them had left," said board member Matt Susin.

The board is considering moving people who want to discuss non-agenda items to the end of the meeting and their comments would not be streamed by the district. How people hold up signs would be restricted.

Also, if a lot of people show up for public comment, they may each get less time to talk.

"We also made sure there’s a clause in there so if there’s hot topic issues, we can vote as a board to increase their time," said board member Jennifer Jenkins.

Some people did express concern at Tuesday’s meeting over having their time to speak shortened in the future. The board is expected to vote on the new rules later this month.

