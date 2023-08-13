Brevard Zoo gets $5 million donation

The Brevard Zoo has received a $5 million donation from the DSF Charitable Foundation.

The charity gave the zoo $5 million to fund the sea turtle care complex at the future aquarium. When this aquarium is complete, it'll serve as a regional conservation hub that provides research opportunities, helps restore coastal ecosystems, and provides rehab for injured or sick sea turtles and manatees.

Dr. Ellen Winter of the Brevard Zoo says this donation will ensure the zoo will be a place of education and environmental change.

"We have, you know, a three-story building at the aquarium that would be open for researchers and students. It's just a place where we could bring education together and learn from the good and the bad," Winter said. "How do we save seagrass? How do we save the lagoon? We want this to be open to the public."

Groundbreaking for the new facility is expected in Fall of 2024.