Brevard County deputy and K-9 escape after patrol car bursts into flames on I-95: FHP

The Brief A Brevard County deputy's patrol vehicle caught on fire after it crashed with a trailer on I-95. Florida Highway Patrol, who are investigating the crash, said the deputy said she couldn't maneuver away from the debris in time. Both the deputy and her K-9 safely exited the vehicle before it was engulfed in fire.



A Brevard County deputy and her K-9 partner narrowly escaped a vehicle fire after crashing into a trailer on Interstate-95.

A Brevard County deputy crashed into a utility trailer, causing the vehicle to burst into flames on Jan. 5.

What we know:

A deputy with the Brevard County Sheriff's office was responding to an emergency call on Jan. 5, around 10:40 p.m., traveling southbound on I-95 at mile marker 185 on the right paved shoulder, when she hit a utility trailer on the right paved shoulder, Florida Highway Patrol reported. The vehicle's undercarriage hit the trailer.

When the deputy's car stopped, the deputy and her K-9 got out of the car. The car was quickly engulfed in flames.

No injuries were reported.

FHP said the deputy reported she had seen the utility trailer on the grass earlier in the evening, but when she drove through the area later in the evening, the trailer was moved to the right shoulder for unknown reasons.

The deputy told investigators she wasn't able to maneuver away from the debris in time.

What's next:

This crash remains under investigation by Florida Highway Patrol.