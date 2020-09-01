Brevard County elementary school closed until next Tuesday due to COVID-19 cases

article

A Brevard County elementary school is closed for the rest of the week due to coronavirus.

Golfview Elementary School is set to reopen on Tuesday after the Labor Day holiday on Monday.

The district said in a news release on Tuesday that the closure is due to "expanded cases of COVID-19 and to prevent further spread of the virus."

The release said, in part, "The closure will take place immediately. All students currently participating in brick and mortar instruction will be moved to eLearning from home or paper/pencil packets. Families are being notified of the closure this evening and should NOT have their child attend school for the remainder of the week."

During the closure, a custodial team will do a deep-cleaning of the campus, according to officials.

The district said it will continue to monitor the situation to determine if the school should remain closed for a longer period of time.

For right now, officials say the school will reopen next Tuesday.

In the news release, officials said:

"The DOH (Department of Health) has notified all families of children who were in close contact with individuals confirmed positive and have requested they quarantine for 14 days. Students/families who DID NOT receive a letter from the DOH were NOT found to have close interaction with individuals confirmed positive and therefore do not need to quarantine. Families and staff are being asked to continue to conduct daily temperature scans and monitor their health for any signs of potential illness."