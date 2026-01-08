Boy, 8, seriously injured after dirt bike crashes into car in Altamonte Springs, FHP says

The Brief An 8-year-old boy was seriously injured after his dirt bike crashed into a car. The Florida Highway Patrol says the boy lost control of the bike and traveled into the path of a car. The boy, who was thrown from the bike, was taken to a hospital.



An 8-year-old boy was injured Wednesday evening when the dirt bike he was riding crashed into a car in Altamonte Springs, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened just after 6 p.m. at the intersection of South Roland Reagan Boulevard and Florence Avenue.

According to an FHP crash report, the 8-year-old was riding a 2023 Yamaha bike on Ronald Reagan Boulevard when he lost control of the bike and traveled into the path of a Toyota Avalon. The left side of the bike hit the front of the car, causing the boy to be thrown from the bike and hit the car a second time, troopers said.

The boy was taken to Arnold Palmer Hospital with serious injuries, according to FHP.

The driver and passenger of the Toyota Avalon were not injured in the crash and remained at the scene, FHP said.

The crash remains under investigation.