Boulder prop goes off track at Disney's Indiana Jones stunt show, cast member injured

The Brief A cast member was injured Tuesday after a stunt went wrong at the Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular! at Disney's Hollywood Studios. The large boulder prop used in the show went off track during one of the performances. The cast member stepped in front of the boulder to prevent it from going into the crowd.



A Disney World cast member was injured Tuesday when a giant boulder prop went off course at the Indiana Jones stunt show at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

The incident happened during one of the performances of the Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular!

Videos circulating on social media appear to show the 400-pound boulder prop rolling out from behind-the-scenes during the show’s temple sequence. As the boulder rolls down the track, it hits a wall, causing it to bounce off course and head toward the audience.

One of the cast members working the show steps in front of the boulder to stop it from reaching the audience, according to videos online. The cast member is knocked down as other cast members rush to help him.

"We’re focused on supporting our cast member, who is recovering," a Disney World spokesperson said in a statement to FOX 35 on Wednesday.

Indiana Jones stunt show

The Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular! show at Disney's Hollywood Studios. (Courtesy: Disney Parks)

The Indiana Jones stunt show has been a staple at the park since 1989.

The 30-minute show features reenactments of stunts from 1981’s "Raiders of the Lost Ark," with performers giving audiences a behind-the-scenes look at how those stunts and special effects are made.

In the temple sequence, the boulder is supposed to roll down the track as the actor portraying Indiana Jones runs in front of it before diving out of the way. The performers then "reset" the scene and explain how the stunt works, including revealing how Indy escapes the boulder and that the boulder is made from a rubber type of material.

The Disney spokesperson added that the park has modified that element of the show following the incident.

"Safety is at the heart of what we do, and that element of the show will be modified as our safety team completes a review of what happened," the spokesperson said in a statement.

In addition to the boulder stunt, the show also features demonstrations of fight choreography, pyrotechnics special effects and how actors fall from buildings.