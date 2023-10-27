Bodycam released in deadly Marion County deputy-involved shooting of dirt bike rider

Warning: The video above is graphic. FOX 35 has edited the video to freeze when the shooting happens. However, we have kept the original audio.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office has released bodycam video from a deadly deputy-involved shooting earlier this week.

Rasheem Edwards, 26, was shot multiple items and later died at the hospital, according to MCSO.

Edwards was riding a dirt bike Tuesday night near SE Maricamp and Emerald roads when he was pulled over by a deputy. The bodycam video shows that the deputy stopped Edwards because the dirt bike was apparently not street legal, and was unregistered.

According to the video, the deputy asked Edwards for his ID. Edwards said he did not have it, but told the deputy that he lived nearby.

At some point, the deputy asked Edwards to place his hands on the side of his patrol vehicle. Edwards does, then moves away, and then runs away toward a nearby sports field, the Marion County Sheriff's Office said.

As he was running, deputies said Edwards reached for a firearm that was on his hip, which led to the deputy to shoot him.

In the video, a gun appears to either be thrown or fall from Edwards. The deputy shouts "gun" and then fired multiple rounds at Edwards, who falls on to the ground.

MCSO said Edwards tried to pick the gun up from the ground.

After the shooting, Edwards continues to move while on the ground as the deputy tells him to place his hands behind in back.

MCSO said Edwards was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but later died.

The deputy involved in the shooting has bene placed on administrative leave, which is standard protocol. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate the shooting.