Deputies search for missing, endangered man in Sumter County
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SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. - A 63-year-old man was reported missing in Bushnell, according to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office.
John Kirkland, 63, reported missing
Deputies are searching for John Kirkland is searching for John Kirkland in the area of County Road 330.
Kirkland is described as 6 feet, 1 inch tall and 150 pounds, according to authorities. He has brown eyes, gray hair and tattoos on his shoulder and arm.
Kirkland was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, blue jeans and black Converse shoes.
Deputies need the public's help
What you can do:
Anyone with information that could help deputies locate Kirkland should contact the Sumter County Sheriff's Office at 352-793-2621.
The Source: This story was written with information released by the Sumter County Sheriff's Office.