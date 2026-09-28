Deputies search for missing, endangered man in Sumter County

article

The Brief Sumter County deputies are searching for a 63-year-old missing out of Bushnell. John Kirkland was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, blue jeans and black Converse shoes. Deputies have been looking for Kirland in the area of County Road 330.



A 63-year-old man was reported missing in Bushnell, according to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office.

John Kirkland, 63, reported missing

Deputies are searching for John Kirkland is searching for John Kirkland in the area of County Road 330.

Kirkland is described as 6 feet, 1 inch tall and 150 pounds, according to authorities. He has brown eyes, gray hair and tattoos on his shoulder and arm.

Kirkland was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, blue jeans and black Converse shoes.

Deputies need the public's help

What you can do:

Anyone with information that could help deputies locate Kirkland should contact the Sumter County Sheriff's Office at 352-793-2621.