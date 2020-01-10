Body found wrapped in plastic in abandoned U-Haul identified as 29-year-old woman from Anaheim

article

Authorities Friday identified a body that was discovered wrapped in plastic and cardboard inside a U-Haul truck at a storage facility in Fullerton as a 29-year-old woman from Anaheim.

The body of Ashley Manning was found Wednesday in a U-Haul truck that was reportedly abandoned at a storage facility on E. Orangethorpe Avenue.

Anaheim Police said that the truck was rented in Anaheim but never returned.

Employees of the U-Haul Moving and Storage Facility discovered the body after they brought the truck to their facility in Fullerton for inventory.

Details surround Manning's death and disappearance were not immediately available.

The cause of her death is pending based on toxicology reports.