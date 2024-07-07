Body cam shows arrest of man accused of hitting several Port Orange police officers in high speed chase

A man was arrested after he allegedly ran over a Port Orange police officer during a chase on Friday, police said.

According to police, 20-year-old Ah'lijah Aman Mah'di Balk was parked at an apartment complex in a stolen car. As officers attempted to detain Balk, he put the car in reverse and struck one of the officers.

A chase ensued and Balk ended up hitting multiple police cars during the incident. Eventually, Balk lost control of the car and ran from the scene.

He was detained seconds later by officers and arrested.

Ahlijah Aman Mahdi Balk was arrested in Port Orange after hitting an officer with his car and taking them on a high-speed chase | Credit: Port Orange Police Department

Newly released body cam video shows an officer pointing what appears to be either a taser or a gun at Balk demanding he put his hands up inside the stolen car. As an officer opens the passenger door of the car Balk is in, he knocks the officer to the ground.

When Balk loses control of the car, body cam shows an officer running after Balk in an empty parking lot into a wooded area. The officer then knocks Balk to the ground ultimately ending with his arrest.

Balk was taken to the Volusia County Jail on multiple charges which include aggravated battery and aggravated assault on an officer, resisting arrest with violence, fleeing, grand theft of a motor vehicle, petit theft, criminal mischief, and unlawful possession of another person's ID.