Blue Spring State Park to require reservations for day-use visitors

The Brief Blue Spring State Park will require online reservations for day-use visitors beginning July 15. Reservations can be made up to 60 days in advance, with same-day bookings available if space remains. Officials hope the new system will reduce long lines and overcrowding at the popular park.



Visitors planning a trip to Blue Spring State Park will need to reserve a day-use pass online starting Wednesday as park officials roll out a new system aimed at reducing long entrance lines and overcrowding.

Reservations can be made up to 60 days in advance through the Florida State Parks website. Same-day reservations will also be available if capacity allows.

What they're saying:

The reservation system is already open, but bookings will become mandatory beginning July 15.

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Regular visitors said long waits have often kept people from entering the popular spring, especially on weekends and during the winter season.

"I don't even come on the weekend because it's such a long line," Jennifer Link said.

Peggy Dundon said she has been turned away even after arriving early.

"They tell you, 'Come back like at 3 o'clock.' So you drive around Orange City for a while, and then you come back, and it's still closed," Dundon said.

Melanie Oranje said the change could make visits more predictable for families.

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"It can be tough on families. You pack up the kids in the car for the day, and you can't get in," Oranje said.

She added, "I hope their plan works. It's probably worth a try because many people want to come here and enjoy the spring. Some people drive for an hour."

How to make reservations

What you can do:

For answers to frequently asked questions, or to make a reservation at Blue Spring State Park, visit the Florida State Parks reservation portal here.