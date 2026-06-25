Blue Origin explosion: Launch pad debris cleared as CEO targets New Glenn rocket launch later this year

The Brief Blue Origin's launch pad and the surrounding area have been officially cleared of debris after the explosion on May 28th. May 28th saw the explosion of Blue Origin's New Glenn rocket after a failed booster test. An official updated timeline for the testing of Blue Origin’s Space Launch System for use in Artemis III has yet to be released.



We are getting a closer look at the cleanup efforts on the Space Coast following Blue Origin's New Glenn rocket explosion last month.

Blue Origin has announced that all wreckage has been cleared from Launch Complex 36 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Blue Origin launchpad has been cleaned up

The backstory:

Blue Origin's launch pad has been officially cleared from debris after the explosion on May 28. The explosion sent a fireball into the sky and shook homes along Florida’s Space Coast. No injuries were reported.

The site, which was covered with twisted metal and debris, is quickly being transformed back into an active spaceport.

Following the explosion of part of the booster of Blue Origin's New Glenn rocket during testing, the wreckage recovery from the blast has been completed in just nine days.

New Glenn is Blue Origin’s reusable rocket that may be paired with NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) for Artemis III and IV. Blue Origin is a commercial space company owned and founded by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

New video released by the company highlights a fast cleanup operation, but experts warn that clearing the debris is only the first step in the road to rebuilding.

What they're saying:

Blue Origin CEO Dave Limp said Launch Complex 36, or Blue Origin’s launch site, has been cleared of wreckage debris as well as the surrounding area.

Limp said in a statement on X that reconstruction of the launch pad has started, and Blue Origin still plans to resume a consistent launch cadence of its New Glenn rocket this year.

"Quite a sight to see the progress this team has made since May 28," Limp said. "Huge shoutout to the team who have been working 7x24."

7x24 is a common way to say "24/7" in some tech industries. It reads mathematically as "7 days times 24 hours."

Limp said more details on the timeline or operating plan are to come soon in a statement on X.

Blue Origin's explosion in May

The backstory:

On the night of May 28th during a test of a propulsion system, a New Glenn booster segment exploded.

All personnel were accounted for and safe, Blue Origin owner and founder Jeff Bezos said in a statement on X.

Limp posted on X on June 1 about the state of the launch pad and said the tanks holding rocket fuel and the water tower were "in good shape."

The support tower that holds the New Glenn rocket was damaged, but in the condition where it could be repaired rather than replaced.

"We will fly again before the end of this year. Gradatim Ferociter," Limp said. Gradatim Ferociter means "step by step, ferociously" in Latin, and is Blue Origin’s motto.

The challenge

The other side:

While the launch pad was cleared of debris so quickly, experts say the real challenge starts now.

"Just to be a little realistic, they do have a lot of work to do," said Ken Kremer with Space UpClose. "It's great that they cleared the wreckage, but now they have to rebuild everything, test everything, and almost start all over again."

The investigation

Investigators are also still working to understand what caused the explosion.

Experts say examining damaged equipment can reveal critical details about what happened.

"I think another important aspect is that they probably found all the information that they needed to get out of the debris, or they wouldn't have started to clean it all up," said Dr. Don Plat, Director of the Spaceport Education Center at the Florida Institute of Technology. "By looking at the debris and the mangled equipment, they can probably tell quite a bit about issues with the ground side of things."

Artemis III and beyond

What's next:

Artemis III will test key lunar landing systems by pairing NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) and a rocket developed by either Blue Origin or SpaceX. It's scheduled to launch in 2027, according to NASA.

SpaceX is a commercial space company founded by Tesla CEO and X owner Elon Musk. Its goal is to prepare humans for further space exploration and habitation, according to the SpaceX website.

Artemis IV will be the first crewed lunar landing in over half a century. NASA hopes to launch the mission in early 2028, according to the Artemis IV webpage.

What's next:

Blue Origin still plans to fly again this year.

"They have lots of pressure, certainly they want to get the New Glenn to compete with SpaceX," Dr. Platt explained. "And they have the concerns about their NASA contracts, the lunar program, the Artemis program, so they have lots of motivation to get this done fairly quickly."

While an official launch date for the next New Glenn mission has not been set, Blue Origin says updates on future launch operations will be released soon.