Blue Origin explosion: Debris may wash ashore in Florida; here's what to do

The Brief Blue Origin's "New Glenn" rocket suffered an "anomaly" during a static fire test, appearing to explode on the launch pad at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. No one was hurt or killed in the explosion, officials said. An investigation has been launched to determine the cause. Officials warned that debris may wash ashore along Florida's Atlantic beaches: Brevard, Flagler, Volusia.



Blue Origin's New Glenn rocket experienced an "anomaly" during a static fire test on the launch pad at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, erupting into a massive fireball that illuminated the sky in an orange hue.

Fortunately, no one was hurt or killed in the explosion, officials said. Investigations have been launched to determine what happened and to check on the status of the launch pad.

Watch: Blue Origin rocket explodes into massive fireball

Officials warn debris could come ashore at Florida's beaches

What they're saying:

Blue Origin warned that debris from the rocket and the explosion could wash ashore some of Florida's beaches over the next several days and weeks.

Do not touch or move it

If you happen to see some debris at the beach that you believe could be from the rocket, do not touch it or remove it, as it could potentially be hazardous, officials said.

"Launch vehicle debris is potentially hazardous, direct contact poses a risk to personal health and welfare," Cape Canaveral Space Force Station said in a statement.

Report the sighting to Blue Origin

Blue Origin has created a hotline and an email address for people to report sightings of potential wreckage from the rocket explosion:

Only call 911 if the debris poses an immediate threat to public safety, Volusia County Beaches said in a statement.