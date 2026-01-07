Black paint on Oviedo crosswalks fading months after being covered by FDOT

Months after colorful crosswalks across the state were painted over to comply with transportation laws, the paint appears to be fading in Seminole County.

Oviedo Mayor Megan Sladek posted a photo on social media showing tire tracks wearing off the black paint, revealing green paint underneath.

She did not name the intersection but said she hopes the fading occurs at other crosswalks, noting the Pulse Memorial crosswalk remains a unique and important community symbol.

The backstory:

Last year, the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) ordered the removal of nonstandard crosswalks across the state, citing safety concerns and the potential to distract drivers.

FDOT said it notified local governments about changes to its Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices (MUTCD) which would prohibit crosswalks such as the Pulse memorial crosswalk. It follows similar guidance issued by the U.S. Department of Transportation, citing uniformity and safety, while also seeking to eliminate perceived political messaging.

FDOT said it solicited feedback from state and local representatives, but this feedback had not been made public.

In addition to the removal of the rainbow Pulse Memorial crosswalk, green crosswalks in Seminole County, initially painted for bike safety, the iconic checkered crosswalk outside Daytona International Speedway, and a "Back The Blue" mural in Tampa, were painted over by FDOT.

Officials from FDOT have not responded to requests for comment.