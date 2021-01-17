Bindi Irwin recreates family's adorable maternity photo: 'Special moment'

article

Bindi Irwin and her husband Chandler Powell are preparing for baby bliss.

The famed conservationist, 22, is expecting her first child and has chronicled her pregnancy on Instagram alongside Powell, a professional wakeboarder.

In her latest post, Irwin adorably recreated a photo that's more than 17 years old featuring her famous father, the late wildlife expert and TV host Steve Irwin.

For her part, Irwin posed in front of the camera and exposed her nearly-ready-to-pop baby bump while Powell crouched down and planted a kiss on her belly.

The second photo in the post featured a photo of Irwin's mother, Terri, striking a similar pose while pregnant with her son Robert, as Steve and a very young Bindi also kissed her stomach.

"Recreating a very special moment," she captioned the post. "Third trimester love."

Fans gushed over the pictures in the comments.

"Love this! Such a beautiful moment! What a lucky baby girl she is!" wrote a follower. "She’s already loved beyond measure."

"Awwww you guys are adorable," said another.

A third added: "This is so sweet!"

Last fall, the "Dancing with the Stars" alum took to Instagram to revisit the moment she found out she was pregnant.

"Discovering that I was going to become a mother will forever be a moment where time stood still," she said in the post caption alongside a photo of herself and Powell getting cozy with their dog. "I took a test and ran into the kitchen where Chandler was making us tea. He didn’t hear me come in so I speechlessly watched him pouring the water into my most loved hedgehog mug. This news would change the course of our future in the best way."

Next, Irwin said she began to cry "tears of pure joy" as she revealed the news to Powell.

"We were beaming while our adorable puppy Piggy sat on our feet wondering what was going on. It reminded me of just how perceptive animals are," she continued. "We sat together with tea talking about the future and how we were going to share such wonderful, life changing news with the people that we love. In that short span of time the gorgeous baby I'm carrying became the most important part of our lives."

She concluded: "It is such a blessing knowing that this tiny person has chosen us as parents. Our baby Wildlife Warrior is going to be so very loved by our families and entire Australia Zoo team. I can’t wait to find out what this amazing new soul loves in life, and experience the world all over again through their eyes."

Steve Irwin, host of "The Crocodile Hunter" and other shows, died in September 2006 at age 44 after being struck by a stingray while filming in Australia's Great Barrier Reef.

