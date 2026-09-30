13 arrested after alleged break-in at closed Daytona Beach resort

The Brief Police arrested 13 people accused of trespassing inside the closed Plaza Resort in Daytona Beach. Investigators said the group entered the building, which has been shuttered because of code violations. Police say one suspect told detectives he was inspired by videos of the property on TikTok.



Thirteen people, including 11 juveniles, were arrested after police said they broke into the closed Plaza Resort in Daytona Beach.

Social media videos cited

The backstory:

According to Daytona Beach police, the group included two adults and 11 juveniles between the ages of 14 and 16.

Police arrested Nicholas Keen, 28, and Casey Cantrell, 36, on trespassing charges. Cantrell also faces a charge of possessing burglary tools.

According to an arrest report, Cantrell told detectives he decided to visit the property after seeing videos of the Plaza Resort on TikTok. Police have not confirmed whether the videos he referenced are the same ones circulating on the social media platform.

Resort remains closed

The Plaza Resort has been closed to guests for several years because of code violations and deteriorating structural conditions.

City officials have ordered the property's owners to complete critical repairs, beginning with damaged concrete beams and columns, within the coming months or face penalties.