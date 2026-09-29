Orange County considers new rules for e-bikes, e-scooters

The Brief Orange County is considering new rules for e-bikes and e-scooters to improve safety. The proposal would ban stunt riding, passengers, underage riders and set new speed limits. Violators could face civil citations and have their devices impounded.



Orange County commissioners are considering new regulations for e-bikes and e-scooters as officials work to address safety concerns involving the growing use of micromobility devices.

Commissioners held a public hearing Tuesday to review a proposed ordinance and gather public input. The proposal defines different classes of e-bikes and e-scooters and establishes new enforcement rules.

Local perspective:

Under the draft ordinance, "street takeovers" — defined as blocking or impeding traffic for stunt riding — would be prohibited, along with stunt driving such as wheelies and other maneuvers that could endanger others. The proposal also would ban carrying passengers on e-bikes or e-scooters designed for one rider, require operators to yield to pedestrians and prohibit minors from operating the devices.

The ordinance would set a maximum speed of 10 mph on sidewalks and 28 mph on roads, bike lanes and trails.

Violations could result in civil citations and allow law enforcement officers to impound the device.

Commissioners also discussed broader transportation options during Tuesday's meeting, including proposals to expand alternative transit throughout the county.