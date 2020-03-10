Biden cancels Tampa campaign stop due to 'coronavirus public health emergency'
TAMPA, Fla. - Former Vice President Joe Biden was scheduled to make a campaign stop in Tampa Thursday, March 12, but canceled the appearance due to "the coronavirus public health emergency."
His campaign says Biden will instead make remarks in Wilmington, Delaware Thursday, March 12.
The announcement comes on the same day the Biden campaign canceled a primary election-night event at Cuyahoga Community College in Cleveland, Ohio due to the concern of the spread of coronavirus in large gatherings
Also announced Tuesday, the Democratic Party decided to hold the next debate in Phoenix, Arizona, between Biden and Senator Bernie Sanders, without an audience.
And earlier today, 15 Florida mayors announced their endorsement of Biden for the Democratic presidential nominee.
With just one week until Florida’s March 17 primary, current and former mayors from across the state put their stamp of approval on the former VP.
The list of mayors includes:
- Mayor Jose Alvarez, Kissimmee
- Former Mayor Bob Buckhorn, Tampa
- Mayor Jerry Demings, Orange County
- Mayor Buddy Dyer, Orlando
- Mayor Joel Flores, Greenacres
- Mayor Dan Gelber, Miami Beach
- Mayor Christine Hunschofsky, Parkland
- Mayor Rick Kriseman, St. Petersburg
- Mayor Mark Marciano, Palm Beach Gardens
- Mayor Hazelle Rogers, Lauderdale Lakes
- Mayor Mike Ryan, Sunrise
- Mayor Matt Sparks, Oakland
- Vice Mayor Kanika Tomalin, St. Petersburg
- Mayor Ann Williams, Chattahoochee
- Mayor Steve Wilson, Belle Glade