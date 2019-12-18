Bicyclist injured after falling into 12-foot possible sinkhole in St. Cloud

article

Police are investigating after they say a bicyclist fell into a 12-foot possible sinkhole that opened up in St. Cloud.

The hole shut down Old Canoe Creek Road from Neptune Road to 13th Street (US 192) Wednesday morning, St. Cloud police said.

The bicyclist suffered a laceration to the face and minor injuries. That person is being treated at a local hospital.

"A sink hole is being repaired," police tweeted. "Please use alternate routes, and drive carefully."

This is a developing story. Check back for details.