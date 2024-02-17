Bicyclist killed in Marion County hit-and-run: FHP

Watch FOX 35 Live

A 35-year-old Ocala man is dead after officials said he was struck by a vehicle while riding his bike Friday night in Marion County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said it happened just before 7:40 p.m. in the area of County Road 314 and NE 68th Ct. Officials believe the man was riding his bicycle westbound on CR 314 when he was struck from behind by a vehicle, according to FHP. Officials believe the driver then fled the scene of the crash.

The bicyclist later died from his injuries at the hospital.

Information about the vehicle involved in the crash has not been released.