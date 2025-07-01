Beach crossovers, stairs placing sea turtles in peril on the Space Coast

The Brief The Sea Turtle Preservation Society is asking for help documenting turtles trapped under beach crossovers, ramps and stairs. The issue’s been increasing over the years, and turtle advocates want hard data so they can try and find a solution. Once turtles are trapped in the crossovers, they can’t get out on their own and can die if they aren’t helped in time.



The Sea Turtle Preservation Society put out a plea on social media asking beachgoers to look for turtles that may be stuck under beach ramps and dune crossovers on the Space Coast.

What we know:

The sea turtle organization, Sea Turtle Preservation Society, is tracking a spike over the years in turtles getting stuck with more people, houses and crossovers. Volunteers want to start tracking the data to figure out whether any infrastructure improvements could help the issue.

The turtles may be drawn to the crossovers because they look like forests to the animals. Beachgoers are encouraged and are asked to call in any sightings of trapped turtles. It’s illegal to touch turtles in Florida. Digging them out and letting them go on their own could hurt the turtle even more because they may need medical attention.

If you ever see a turtle in distress, here are numbers you should call the Brevard County Hotline at 321-206-0646. If outside of Brevard County but elsewhere in Florida, call 888-404-3922.

What we don't know:

It’s unclear how many turtles have been stuck but freed by beachgoers in recent years. The Preservation Society is trying to see if certain types of crossovers have more issues than others and if certain species are more prone to getting stuck.

What they're saying:

Space Coast residents love sea turtles and want to help the species thrive instead of seeing them suffer.

"We want to document how this is happening, how they’re getting stuck. We want to give a good proposal to the county so they have something to work with," said Joel Cohen who’s a volunteer with the Sea Turtle Preservation Society.

"We need to figure out something where we can either block it off with chicken wire or something to help reduce them from even going in there so that they’re not getting stuck," said Michelle Perkins who’s a beachgoer that always looks out for sea turtles.