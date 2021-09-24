Missing Deltona girl found 'safe and sound' deputies say

article

Authorities in Volusia County have canceled a search for a missing girl.

Isabela Rivera, 13, did not return to her Deltona home after classes were dismissed at Galaxy Middle School on Friday.

A missing child alert was put out by the Volusia County Sheriff's Office late Friday evening.

The agency tweeted just after 9 p.m. that Rivera was located "safe and sound."

Watch FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.