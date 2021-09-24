Expand / Collapse search

Missing Deltona girl found 'safe and sound' deputies say

Volusia County
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Authorities in Volusia County have canceled a search for a missing girl.

Isabela Rivera, 13, did not return to her Deltona home after classes were dismissed at Galaxy Middle School on Friday. 

A missing child alert was put out by the Volusia County Sheriff's Office late Friday evening. 

The agency tweeted just after 9 p.m. that Rivera was located "safe and sound."

